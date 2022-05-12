2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze To Present Consensus Candidate, Vows To ‘Bury’ PDP If …

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is going to present a consensus presidential candidate of the South-East extraction ahead of the 2023 general election, its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, told newsmen in Enugu on Thursday.

Dr Ogbonnia further said Ohanaeze had aligned with the position of the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum, as well as the Southern Governors’ Forum that ‘a northerner must not hand over to a northerner’.

On the throwing of the presidential ticket open by the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Ogbonnia said the party would ‘fail woefully’ if it made a mistake of nominating a northerner as its presidential standard-bearer.

According to him, “The PDP will be buried with an epitaph “there once existed a treacherous political party which changed its goal post at the middle of the game”.’

He continued that, “It is possible that Sen Iyorcha Ayu needed to throw the sale of the presidential forms open to fit into the current bourgeois democratic paradigm. That’s why the PDP resolution with respect to the zoning of presidential ticket added that consensus is not ruled out.

“The Igbo will soon challenge the PDP with our consensus candidate. This project of a Nigerian president of South-East extraction is a desideratum; no going back, a to-be or not to-be existentialism.

“And to the Igbo that run after presidential aspirants from other geopolitical zones, history is replete with how a betrayer ends.”