2023 Presidency: Osinbajo Supporters Open Campaign Office In Abuja

As the 2023 general elections draw near, a campaign group loyal to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, The Progressive Project (TPP), has opened an operational headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The group’s director of operations Alhaji Usman A. Usman said the TPP was an umbrella organization of various groups, including the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) which has been moving quietly across various states working for the political interest of the vice president.

He said 2021 has been a great year for those mobilising towards actualizing an Osinbajo Presidency in 2023 as the group has been enjoying support from citizens in all parts of the federation.

According to Usman, the warm and fatherly support from the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk as well as his positive comments on the leadership qualities of VP Osinbajo rank high among all those mobilising for an Osinbajo presidency.

“In a season where many top politicians only hide and weigh things very carefully before throwing their weight behind anyone, Nassarawa State governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule pointedly told us that progressive governors are very much inclined towards the presidential candidate that we want.

“As many can easily recall, during PCG’s mobilization visit to Nassarawa State on September 30, Governor Sule told us that we have the opportunity of having a gentleman that is totally a party person, loyal man to Mr President. And I believe you are selling him earlier than he is selling himself, which is the way it supposed to be”, Alhaji Usman stated.

Pointing out that much ground is quietly being covered by pro-Osinbajo groups, he acknowledged the contributions of Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG), Businessmen for Osinbajo (BFO), Osinbajo GrassRoot Organisation, (OGO), Progressive Women for Osinbajo (PWO) South-West Movement for Osinbajo (SOWEMOVE) and the Progressive Elders Group (PEG).

Others said to be quietly mobilising for Osinbajo include the Northern Elders’ and Leaders of Thought, National Coalition for Youths and Students, Media For Osinbajo, Muhammad Buhari Dynamic Support Group, Osinbajo Awareness Campaign (OAC) and the National Alliance for Osinbajo (NAO).

According to the TPP leader, members of all groups associated with the effort to mobilize nationwide support for Osinbajo’s presidential candidature have been instructed to acknowledge the democratic rights of others to aspire for any position, adding that there is no need to insult or use derogatory words against other aspirants when millions of citizens can easily see that Professor Osinbajo is the most qualified to succeed President Buhari and build further on his legacies.

“On a serious note, progressive ideals being pursued by President Muhammadu Buhari and the foundation he is laying in the national interest deserve to be further consolidated towards realizing paramount developmental objectives.

“Like other well-informed Nigerians, we made critical assessments far beyond mere partisan considerations and all rational indicators throw up the name of Vice Resident Yemi Osinbajo as being most qualified and most adequately prepared to undertake such assignment.

“The nation’s prevailing challenges and the deep historical significance of whatever choices we made today only reinforce the need for us to urge others to join us in drafting Professor Osinbajo for the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he stated.