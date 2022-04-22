2023 Presidency: Osinbajo Visits Ibadan, Woos APC Delegates

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has listed some experience which he said has placed him in a better position to serve as the President of Nigeria.

He said this in Ibadan on Friday while addressing delegates of his party, the All Progressives Congress, ahead of the primary election of the party to pick its presidential candidate for the 2023 poll.

The Vice President had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, before he addressed party delegates.

The Vice President said the position he currently occupies and his experience as Acting President would be useful to pilot the affairs of Nigeria if he is voted to power.

He said, “I have served in the Federal Government of Nigeria for the past years. And in those seven years, I have been involved because the President considered it right and in his own generosity and his openness , he gave me every opportunity including sensitive international assignments.

“As you know, I also acted as President during the period when the President was away on medical vacation.

“Everything that I learnt as Acting President, everything that I have learnt as Vice President has prepared me to run as President of our country and to function as President of our country.

“God does not make a mistake. He is always deliberate in everything that he does. By giving me all of those opportunities, to see for myself and to understand governance at the highest level of our country , to be exposed to everything local and international at the highest level in our country.

“All of these were not given to me to sit down and write my memoir . It was to come handy one day and I believe the time has come. I believe that I have the responsibility to my country, I have the responsibility to you , to all our children and to coming generations to give everything I have learnt to serve our country faithfully honestly and transparently.That is my intention.

“One advantage I will have is that from day one, I can hit the ground running because I know what it takes.”