2023: Some Presidential Candidates Dodge Debates To Avoid Making Mistakes – INEC

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said some presidential candidates are evading public debates because they don’t want to make mistakes or embarrass themselves.

Yakubu, while failing to mention specific names, said INEC cannot compel any candidate to attend debates needed to help electorates make informed decisions on which candidate to vote for during the 2023 presidential election.

“I am not sure we can compel someone to attend the debate. You cannot do that. Even in most advanced countries, you can’t compel someone to do anything in a democracy. Debate, just like voting, is a democratic right. We know debates are to make citizens be better informed,” the INEC chairman said during a meeting with media executives at the commission’s

“However, there is an unspoken consequence for candidates not participating. I also understand that some candidates prefer not to attend in order to avoid making mistakes that would drive voters from them.

“We are, however, happy with the job the election debate group is doing. The effort of the media in this aspect should be supported, but they should also be non-partisan.

“I know it will be difficult to take all over the along but we should try to accommodate them.”