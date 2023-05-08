2023: Presidential Election Tribunal Adjourns Hearing In APP’s Petition To  May 10

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned to May 10 for further hearing.

The court made the announcement during pre-hearing session in the case filed by the Allied Peoples Party, APP, and Simon Nnadi against the President-elect Bola Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Counsel for the APP, Obed Agu, told the court that the tribunal may wish to concede to the claim of his petition considering the weight of evidence against Tinubu and INEC.

The APP wants the court to nullify the election of Tinubu on the ground that he was not qualified to run.

INEC’s counsel, Mahmoud Yakubu SAN, said he has applications against the APP and would love the court to hear it.

Counsels for APC and Tinubu, Wole Olanipekun and Lateef Fagbemi, said they had preliminary objections against the APP also.

After hearing them, the panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned to May 10, advising counsels to be ready to make submissions in their respective applications.

He disclosed that after the pre-hearing session, the panel will then come up with a report, streamlining the issues for determination when hearing begins.

Meanwhile, Olanipekun told the judges that “experience has shown over the years, that it is better that issues be submitted after submission of evidence.”

Responding to Olanipekun, the panel held that in other to save time of court, it will consider the issues raised in the pre-hearing session, come up with its report and draw up the issues that will guide the court and parties during hearing.