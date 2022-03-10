2023: RCCG To Mobilize 5 Million Members Across 32,000 Parishes To Support Political Ambitions Of Church Members

Ahead of Nigeria’s February 25, 2023 general elections, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has taken steps to mobilize support for its members who may want to vie for elective offices at the polls.

This comes as the church with over five million members and more than 32,000 parishes across the country has established the “Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance” to help support its members with political ambitions in 2023.

A memo announcing the establishment of the department which was signed by Pastor John Odesola, RCCG’s Assistant General Overseer, Admin, said the department was created to “help coordinate the engagement of our people who are willing to be involved in politics as well as mobilize support for them” during elections.

The memo marked RCCG/AGO/ADM/AA/MEMO/20/01/2022 reads, “We write to formally notify you that the mission authority has created the Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance in the RCCG. Further to this, Pastor Timothy Olaniyan (PICP Lagos Province 12) has been appointed to lead the Office.

“You are kindly requested to appoint with immediate effect a Provincial Officer for your province and also ensure that the same is done at all levels of the church – zone, area and parish. The essence of this directorate is to help coordinate the engagement of our people who are willing to be involved in politics as well as mobilize support for them when required.”

One of RCCG’s call center agents who spoke to THE WHISTLER on Thursday declined to confirm or deny authenticity of the memo, insisting our correspondent got the confirmation from the phone numbers provided on the memo.

The phone numbers were, however, switched off as of the time our correspondent tried to call the lines.

However, the Head of Media and Public Relations of the RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, confirmed to The Punch that the department was created to “galvanise opinion and views to discuss issues as they occur, not only in Nigeria but globally, because as Christians we cannot afford to act ignorantly. It is to serve as a form of sensitisation (for those interested in politics) and to mobilise our people to register and play their own roles, collect PVCs. Those who are interested, let them join the political party they choose.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who is a senior pastor of the church, has been widely reported as having interest in the 2023 presidency.

While the vice president has yet to make this public, various groups have sprung up to help mobilize support for him in the event that he declares for the seat.

The RCCG has presence in over 198 countries with over 32,000 parishes in Nigeria alone. The church reportedly has over 732 branches in the United Kingdom and Ireland.