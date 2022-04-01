2023: Saraki Wants To Run For President Because ‘Mediocre Leaders’ Are Ruling Nigeria – Campaign Council

The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council has appealed to delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State to support the presidential bid of former senate president, Bukola Saraki when they vote to elect a flagbearer for the party.

The group made the appeal to the Delta State delegates of the party during its visit to Asaba.

Speaking about Saraki’s quality against the backdrop of the deplorable Nigerian situation, leader of the Council, Mr Iyorwuese Hagher said, “As governor of Kwara State, he has a track record; as senate president, he has a track record; a record of doing the right thing.

“As president of this country, Saraki has the political will to implement the much-needed change Nigeria desires.”

While lamenting the pervasive rot in Nigeria, Hagher pointed out that the rot was a direct manifestation of a failed government occasioned by the ineptitude of the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress.

He said, “The time has come for serious Nigerians to step forward to take charge of this country. We can no longer leave the affairs of this country to mediocre leadership.”

Hagher assured that Saraki was the perfect choice and would be the right leader Nigeria requires especially at this point when numerous challenges are confronting the country.

The Council noted that Nigeria had practically become toxic due to toxic leadership of the Buhari administration and appealed to the Delta State PDP delegates to support a Bukola Saraki presidency to cleanse the nation of its toxicity.

Speaking, the Chairman of the PDP in the state, Mr. Kingsley Esiso, said,

“He (Saraki) is a man of intelligence and capacity. As the chairman of our party’s reconciliatory committee, he has done very well to unite the party.

“I am assuring you that I will relate the message of the council to the leaders of the party and the governor of Delta State.”