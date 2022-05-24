2023: Senator Nnamani Emerges PDP Candidate For Enugu East Senatorial Zone

Nigeria Politics
By Our Correspondent
Senator Chimaroke Nnamani

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani representing Enugu East senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Wednesday, emerged the Peoples Democratic Party’s standard-bearer for the Senate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It was gathered that Sen Nnamani, a former governor of the state, won all the votes cast during the voting cast by delegates held Wednesday in his zone.

Nigeria Politics

Sen Nnamani is therefore gunning for his third term in the Senate.

A source, who does not want his name mentioned, told our correspondent that a majority of the lawmakers, both at state Assembly and national from the zone, were returned by the PDP hierarchy in the state.

Details shortly…

