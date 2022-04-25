2023: Senator Utazi Drops Senatorial Ambition For Gov Ugwuanyi

The senator representing Enugu North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, Sunday, said he had cancelled his senatorial ambition in 2023 to pave way for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to emerge as the consensus candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the state party primaries.

Senator Utazi made the announcement while addressing stakeholders of the PDP from Enugu North senatorial district and others at Nsukka.

He said he did not purchase the expression of interest and nomination forms of the party for the senatorial seat to give Gov Ugwuanyi maximum support.

He added his decision was also to promote the existing peace in Enugu North senatorial district in particular and Enugu State in general.

Senator Utazi reassured Gov Ugwuanyi that the PDP family in Enugu North senatorial district and the entire people of the district were behind him and his political decisions in respect of choice of candidates during the forthcoming party primaries.

He said, “We are here to give you reassurance that it is ordained by God that you do the things you are supposed to do. We are here to also reassure that you have our backing.

“Our case is not just political. The followership and backing are also spiritual. And you have our spiritual backing too. We are going to continue this support at the voting level during the general elections.”

The meeting was attended by Gov Ugwuanyi, members of the National and State Assemblies from the senatorial district, the six council chairmen, members of the state EXCO from the zone and all the principal officers of the PDP at the local government and ward levels.

In a speech, the zonal party chairman of the PDP, Mr Nze Michael Onyeze, said the essence of the meeting was to appreciate the governor for his achievements in Enugu North senatorial district in particular and the state in general.

The member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Pat Asadu; the member representing Nsukka East Constituency, Chinedu Nwamba and the chairman of Udenu LGA and state chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Solomon Onah, unanimously endorsed the stance of the party, reassuring the governor that they were resolute in their support and loyalty.