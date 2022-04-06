2023: Southern Nigerian Youths Threaten To ‘Bury’ PDP For Throwing Presidential Ticket Open

Following moves by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to make its presidential ticket in the 2023 elections open, the Southern Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Assembly, Wednesday, threatened to terminate the existence of the party in the Southern region of the country.

Comrade Felix Worlu, the president of the group, stated this in Enugu while addressing newsmen.

Worlu, who spoke through the national secretary of the group, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, accused the PDP ‘of turning the nights of Southeasterners into a mere daylight’.

He said PDP, by throwing its president ticket open, ‘is murdering justice, fairness and equity in the Nigeria nation’.

According to him, “Since PDP has murdered sleep from our eyes, therefore, they wouldn’t sleep again in Southern Nigeria until the party is finally buried.

“PDP’s office/flag from ward to state levels will, for no reason whatsoever, be in the Southern Nigeria if they dare deny a Southeasterner their president ticket.

“Southern Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Assembly shall apply every political means, both conventional and unconventional, to send a signal to the PDP from the day of primaries.”

He said a rotatory presidency was the only way to ensure sustainable peaceful coexistence in the country.

In his words, “We insist on rotational presidency as a condition to guarantee peace and unity in Nigeria.

“PDP, by their actions, want to destroy Nigeria which was painstakingly built by our founding fathers.”