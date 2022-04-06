2023: Southern Nigerian Youths Threaten To ‘Bury’ PDP For Throwing Presidential Ticket Open

Nigeria Politics
By Chinedu Aroh
pdp
PDP Logo

Following moves by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to make its presidential ticket in the 2023 elections open, the Southern Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Assembly, Wednesday, threatened to terminate the existence of the party in the Southern region of the country.

Comrade Felix Worlu, the president of the group, stated this in Enugu while addressing newsmen.

Worlu, who spoke through the national secretary of the group, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, accused the PDP ‘of turning the nights of Southeasterners into a mere daylight’.

He said PDP, by throwing its president ticket open, ‘is murdering justice, fairness and equity in the Nigeria nation’.

According to him, “Since PDP has murdered sleep from our eyes, therefore, they wouldn’t sleep again in Southern Nigeria until the party is finally buried.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

2023: Don’t Crucify Us…PDP Hasn’t Thrown Open Presidential Ticket – Ortom Clarifies

“PDP’s office/flag from ward to state levels will, for no reason whatsoever, be in the Southern Nigeria if they dare deny a Southeasterner their president ticket.

“Southern Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Assembly shall apply every political means, both conventional and unconventional, to send a signal to the PDP from the day of primaries.”

He said a rotatory presidency was the only way to ensure sustainable peaceful coexistence in the country.

In his words, “We insist on rotational presidency as a condition to guarantee peace and unity in Nigeria.

“PDP, by their actions, want to destroy Nigeria which was painstakingly built by our founding fathers.”

You might also like

2023: Don’t Crucify Us…PDP Hasn’t Thrown Open Presidential Ticket – Ortom…

Saraki Submits Report On Reconciliation, Urges Party Leaders To Be Transparent

BREAKING: INEC Backs Ayade’s Defection To APC, Asks Court To ‘Bow To…

Fayose Resigns From PDP Presidential Zoning Committee

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.