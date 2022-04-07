2023: Steer Clear Of Politics, NYSC DG Warns Corps Members

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has warned corps members against involving in partisan politics during the coming 2023 general elections as the NYSC is an apolitical institution.

He told them to ensure they serve as unbiased electoral officials whenever they are called upon to serve as ad-hoc electoral staff.

The DG said this while addressing the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream 2 Corps Members nationwide, virtually.

“Let the spirit of NYSC live in you, steer clear of politics. NYSC is apolitical, therefore, don’t get yourselves involved in politics,” he said.

He also urged them to be security-conscious and never put themselves in harm’s way during their time as corps members as well as during the election period.

“You must be security conscious, never put yourself in harm’s way. Don’t get yourself involved in any risky behaviour.

“For those of you going on relocation, kindly follow your State Coordinator’s guidelines, directives, and instructions,” he advised.

Shuaibu also warned corps members against using their social media to spread fake news, urging them to use it to promote national unity and integration.