2023: Supporters Raise N67m For Emefiele’s APC Presidential Nomination Form

To advance the Presidential ambition of Mr Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, some supporters on Wednesday, raised N67 million to purchase forms for the apex bank boss.

The supporters, under the aegis of Emefiele Support Groups said the fund will be used for the purchase of his All Progressives Congress Expression of Interest and Presidential Nomination Forms.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the group announced that they are targeting N100 million in a week’s time.

Emefiele has however not indicated his interest to contest for president but groups are canvassing that he gets the party’s presidential ticket.

Addressing journalists at the briefing, the ESG Director of Communications, Ms Benigna Ejimba, stressed that members of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) are expected to contribute N25,000 each.

“As of today, we have received donations from our members of young professionals and other concerned groups to the tune of N67 million and some fraction,” Ejimba said.

She added that, “We are hopeful that by next week we would have succeeded in raising the sum of N100 million.

“This will enable us to purchase the APC Expression of Interest and Presidential Nomination Form which we already project that this sum will be sufficient.

“We were expecting the contributions from our rice farmers’ members who benefited immensely from the agricultural interventions of the CBN and have also had a bountiful harvest.

“Once their contributions arrive before the end of the week, we are hopeful to hit our arget by next week.

“By that next week, we will be expecting the contributions from our Lagos-based importers whose businesses have benefited from the CBN initiatives who have indicated their interest also in supporting Mr Emefiele.

“We are confident that we may even surpass the 100 million naira target for the form and for this we are grateful to all our members for their contributions to this worthy cause.

“To ensure that members, out of the passion for their benefactor, do not affect their businesses, we placed a cap of N25, 000 as the highest amount any member could donate and the response as you all can see has been quite encouraging.”