2023: There Shall Not Be War In Nigeria, Bishop Oyedepo Makes Prediction, Warns At Shiloh

The presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo on Thursday told his congregation that Nigeria would not experience war, but warned that a deliverer was needed to rescue the country in 2023.

Oyedepo speaking at the church’s annual gathering tagged “Shiloh,” viewed by millions of people, recalled that his warning that the All Progressive Congress should not be voted into power in 2015 was ignored.

Bishop Oyedepo has been a critic of the APC government, with a 2020 quote saying, “the most gruesome season in the history of the nation is the last five years where lives have no value, wanton killings here and there.”

At the program on Thursday, the Bishop said he was prompted by God to lead a prayer for the nation.

He explained that Nigeria does not need a leader, “We need a deliverer. Economy battered.”

He added that the destiny of the country is hanging and needs a deliverer to fix it.

“I couldn’t watch a human being been set on fire but I told you since 2015. This land is long overdue for rest. I will never be a politician. Many don’t care what happens to nobody. We want the well being of every man. There shall be no war in Nigeria. Nigeria shall prosper again, ” he said while leading the nation in prayers for the well being of Nigeria.