2023: There’s Great Future Ahead, Don’t Sell Your Votes, PFN President Warns Nigerians

The President, Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Bishop Wale Oke, has warned the electorate against selling their votes in the 2023 elections.

Oke said the present and generations unborn might not come out of the perpetual slavery and oppression they would be put into if the voters allowed their conscience to be bought.

Oke said this while speaking with journalists in Ibadan on Sunday evening.

He said Nigerians must vote for a competence president, who would turn around the situation in the country.

The bishop said, “Nigerians should not lose hope, there is a great future ahead of us we must fight for this future. Another opportunity comes in 2023, your future is in your hands . If you sell your vote because of money , you have sold your future and the future of your children from generation to generation.

“No sentiment, vote your conscience, vote for whoever you know has the capacity to solve the problem of Nigeria irrespective of the tribe. There is hope for the future but we have to fight for it. Use your vote to deliver Nigeria.”

Oke, who described the October 20, 2020 killings at Lekki Tollgate as a crime against humanity said those behind the incident should be brought to justice.

“You journalists must tell the truth always when the military were oppressing Nigeria, you led the battle, some of you were killed. Dele Giwa was killed with a parcel bomb, evil people did that. We want you to speak out against the oppression, the masses are being oppressed.

“October 20 was the saddest day of my life, they were holding rally against police brutality which we are all familiar with, they gathered themselves singing the.national anthem and holding the national flags, sitting down and you opened fire on them.

“Such party ( under which that was done) should never come to power in the next 40 years. Should we forget that kind of evil, brutality, those are the issues we should address beyond sentiments.”