2023: Tinubu Asks Obi To Warn Supporters After Ghanaian President Disowned Viral Letter

The Tinubu Campaign Organisation (TCO) has cautioned supporters of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, to stop spreading falsehoods capable of misinforming Nigerians.

Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Communications, Tinubu Campaign Organisation made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, adding that such falsehood and disinformation would not win elections.

Onanuga, who also asked Obi to caution his supporters urged them to allow the 2023 election circle be about issues that would advance the growth, progress, and stability of the country.

Onanuga admonished Obi to get his supporters to desist from spreading lies, and malice, and denigrating other presidential candidates, especially Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would be better and the electoral process enriched if the 2023 presidential campaigns are about issues of good governance aimed at lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

He added that the 2023 electioneering campaigns should not be dominated by “the ravings of guttersnipes”, who do not wish the country well.

Onanuga noted that the TCO saw the need to appeal to Obi to caution his supporters after investigating the origin of a recent fake report in circulation.

He said the report had claimed that the Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, wrote a letter to Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, asking him to support Peter Obi and take care of his health.

He said the Ghana president via his official Twitter account had vehemently debunked the fake news as a product of deliberate mischief with the intent to deceive the public.

“I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations.

“And I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria,” Onanuga quoted the Ghana president as saying via his Twitter account.

He added that the TCO had found out that the fake letter from Akufo-Addo was first published on June 22 by a rogue platform, whose URL is worlsnews.space (sic) and site identity was World of News.

Onanuga said a content analysis of the site clearly showed that it was a Biafra news platform.

According to him, the fake news was reposted on Facebook by the Peter Obi Support Group, the same day, showing that Biafra campaigners and Peter Obi supporters are the same.

“Both the Facebook account and the website are replete with fake stories about Bola Tinubu, including a fake story credited to former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State.

“Alleging that Tinubu demanded N50 billion monthly payment from him.

“The spuriousness of the statement is in the evidence that Lagos did not begin to clock N50 billion revenue until after Ambode left office.

“Tinubu could not have demanded N50 billion monthly payment from Ambode when the state government didn’t make such in a month throughout the tenure of Ambode,” Onanuga said.

He added that the pirate website, which the Facebook account feeds on, also parades malicious fake news and headlines without supporting stories.

“The big surprise in all of these is that all the headlines have no supporting stories, and clicking them may bring virus to your computer.

“We have come to a point where it becomes imperative to tell Obi to show leadership.

“He should disavow his supporters who are employing fake news and disinformation as deliberate tools to deceive and poison the minds of unsuspecting Nigerians,” Onanuga stressed