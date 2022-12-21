2023: Tinubu Is The Candidate To Beat – Support Group

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming presidential election, Ahmed Bola Tinubu has been tipped to win at the polls by a landslide.

The Patriots Roundtable, a pro-Tinubu group, in a statement on Wednesday said the APC candidate has worked harder than everyone else and demonstrated greater patriotic fervour as he spreads his campaign mantra of renewed hope.

Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, who signed the statement on behalf of the group, said Tinubu’s triumph at the polls is guaranteed following his campaign successes in the run-up to the polls.

“Let us go back to this enigma whose boldness is without hubris, whose bravery is without noisy attestations, and whose charm and political magnetism have triumphed over a thousand back-biters.

“As the campaign enters into the home stretch, it is obvious to everyone now save the rabid outliers that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the candidate to beat in the February presidential election next year simply because he has worked harder than everyone else.

“He has shown more seriousness, demonstrated greater patriotic fervour, reaching far and wide, spreading his campaign mantra of renewed hope, of a better nation with vigorous and enlightened visionary resolution.

“To well-known actors of the art of politics, electoral victories are never conjured by the noisy stampede of the crowd or the chaotic, riotous caucus of the rabble.

“Electoral victories are often pivoted on long-tenured structures of political stalwarts and acolytes, on the widening laager of goodwill, on a vision predicated on promoting the general welfare, erasing poverty, spurring economic growth, and strengthening national security.

“Political engagement gains greater force and enlightenment on the brightness of discourse and the vigour of progressive dueling. As the presidential campaign graduates towards a necessary resolution and denouement, we exhort a withdrawal from calumny and abuse; we enjoin a prohibitive straying from malice and petulant outlawry. We urge the redemptive peace of Galilee rather than the seductive destruction of the hypocritical Sadducees always longing to throw the first stone,” the statement added.