2023: Tinubu Shuns Osinbajo, Babachir, Dogara As APC Unveils 422-Member Presidential Campaign Council

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled the list of its 422-Member presidential campaign council with the name of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo conspicuously missing from the list.

The APC presidential campaign council will be chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari while the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will serve as Deputy Chairman (1).

The Secretary of the campaign council, James Faleke, who announced this late Friday, said the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, were nominated as Deputy Chairman (2) and Vice Chairman, respectively.

Tinubu, however, shunned Vice President Osinbajo who had contested the ticket against him during the party’s presidential primary held in June.

THE WHISTLER had reported that despite pressure ahead of the primary, Osinbajo refused to step down for Tinubu who was his boss when he served as Attorney-General of Lagos State under the lattter’s leadership as governor from 1999 to 2007.

In a speech he delivered shortly before the commencement of voting at the APC presidential primary, Osinbajo had told the delegates “when you vote tonight make sure your votes carry the prayer, future of your children.

“You cannot wish this country well and vote for someone you do not believe in.

“Our circumstances will not afford the next President to learn on the job. And I will be ready from day one. In discharging my duties as VP, I have been prepared for the task ahead and I will be ready from day one.”

Meanwhile, Osinbajo was not the only one excluded from the presidential campaign council.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who had openly kicked against the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the party, were also excluded.

Some prominent APC chieftains appointed to the campaign council include Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and Hon. Uju Kennedy Ohanaye, who were named Vice Chairman (north), Vice Chairman (South), and Vice Chairman (South East), respectively.

Faleke said in the statement announcing the appointments: “We are pleased to announce the nominees of the leadership of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as per enclosed. All nominees are kindly advised to pick up their appointment letters from the undersigned on Monday, 26th September 2022 at 12noon.

“The venue is Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council on Plot 781, Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Area Abuja. All other members will be contacted by the leaders of their respective directorates.”