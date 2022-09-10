2023: Tinubu Will Trounce Atiku In North-East – Gombe Governor

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The North-East Coordinator of the Tinubu Support Organization, and Governor of Gombe State Muhammad Yahaya has said the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will win the North East as he has a high chance of success in the zone.

Yahaya said this on Saturday in Minna when he visited ex-Nigerian leaders, retired Generals, Abdulsalam Abubakar and Ibrahim Babangida.

“Our chances in the north-east are very high indeed.

“We are strong in our resolve to win the 2023 General Elections and we shall succeed.

“It does not matter that the PDP presidential candidate (Atiku Abubakar) is from the North-East. Both Tinubu and Atiku are all my brothers.

“Nigeria is one and we are struggling to maintain it as a united and indivisible country.

“It doesn’t matter where they come from, what we need is the best for Nigeria,” Yahaya said.

Speaking about his visit to Minna to pay a visit to the elder statesmen and check on their health especially Abdulsalami who is just recuperating.

Yahaya said, “Abdulsalam is our father and elder statesman. Knowing him has been a blessing to us. I came to greet him as he recovers from his recent ailment. I pray that God will continue to see him through his life.”

He said that the two former leaders were carrying out their duties in guiding and advising the people on how to live together as one, saying that their efforts should be applauded.

Speaking about the state of insecurity across the country, Yahaya, said that the state has been able to maintain its peace amidst diversity.

This, he said, was because the people had realized their differences early and worked to address them.

“In Gombe, you will find that some families have both Christians and Muslims, It is a cosmopolitan settlement and a small Nigeria.

“We realized our differences early on and seek to address them. We have tried to maintain peace and understanding in the spirit of nationhood and brotherhood,” Yahaya said.