2023: Too Close To Call In Lagos As Labour Party, APC Express Optimism, PDP May Miss Out on 25%

The race to win the presidential election in Lagos on Saturday appears too close to call between the Labour Party and the ruling All Progressives Congress, in what may likely turn out to be a dramatic election, THE WHISTLER findings have shown.

The three leading candidates enjoy huge support but it’s the Labour Party, which has Peter Obi as its candidate and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, APC, that hold the aces.

Interestingly, if the views on the street of Lagos is anything to go by, Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, may lose out on the cherished 25% vote.

With a guardian of Yoruba descent who hails from Osun State and has been living in Lagos for the past 21 years, THE WHISTLER hit the street to find out the state of the race.

Respondents expressed mixed feelings on the two leading candidates while few others who spoke in favour of the PDP candidate say it’s unlikely he would do well.

The tour guard, an ardent Tinubu supporter who works in Falomo, Ikoyi Lagos explained that, “Baba, to tell you the truth, I can kill myself for Tinubu but you see this whole place! This Church (Catholic Church of Assumption, Falomo), to Lugard, Awolowo road including Bourdillon road where Jagaban (Tinubu’s nickname) lives, everyone is saying ‘Obi, Obi, Obi.

“Go to Lekki, Victoria Island, part of Obalende where I live, it’s the same story,” he said.

When told to”let’s find out,” he simply responded, “let’s go,” and just by AP filling station where two long queues had formed, one for across the counter withdrawal from Zenith Bank and the other for petrol, the support was split.

Interestingly, the first respondent, an Atiku supporter, Segun, who comes from Ogun State said, “Only Atiku can unify this country. He is not divisive. He is matured and detribalised. Can he win Lagos? I don’t know”

An eager Obi supporter, Abimbola, interjected saying, “It’s our turn,” mimicking Tinubu’s frequent refrain. “It’s our generation’s turn, we are taking over,” she added smiling.

She explained that, “For fear of attacks, Obi supporters are silent to speak but in big men’s areas like Lekki, Victoria Island and Ikoyi and FESTAC, where Obi supporters outnumber others, we can speak freely.

“But I tell you for free, Obi will win Lagos, I’m confident about that,” she said.

Another Obi supporter, David, who said he’s a Lagosian said, “The hardship is too much. We are suffering for everything including our money in the bank.

“So we need a neutral person. Let that person try to fix it. And that’s Obi. If you listen to him, you will weep why we always choose the wrong person,” he lamented.

A Tinubu supporter, Afeez, on the bank queue deferred, trying hard to explain that, “These problems are not from Tinubu. Jagaban loves us so much that he cannot wish us bad.

“He would fix Nigeria, give it to him. I, myself, I am voting for him, it’s Jagaban’s turn, it’s Yoruba’s turn,” he boomed.

On the fuel queue, a supporter of one of the candidates who refused to identify who he would vote for explained that, “Do you like what you are seeing? Whether the person is from North or South, let him fix Nigeria.

“I would vote but I won’t tell you who I would vote for. Who knows you have a hidden camera to video me but my candidate would win Lagos and win the election,” he said.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC presidential candidate

A Tinubu supporter, Abimuyiwa Kolade said, “Jagaban, Jagaban, Jagaban, it’s Jagaban’s turn. He would win Lagos and fix Nigeria.

“All these wahala (problems) would be over. He is a great mathematician and politician. He is a lion and would roar to victory,” he said.

Just at Awolowo road in Ikoyi, an Obi supporter, Bimbo Folarin explained that, “I think Obi stands a better chance to win this election. He is trusted and has huge support in Lagos.

“I may be wrong but he is the much talked about and I believe he has the capacity to fix this country.

“The mess is too much, my son.

“Look at what I am selling, I am still dependent on my children. They have tried to help but the situation is too bad.

“I am voting for Obi. I don’t care where he is from.”

When reminded it’s someone’s turn, she angrily responded, “It’s the people suffering’s turn, not any individual, it’s our turn,” and she let out a curse in Yoruba language that forced the tour guard into a huge laugh.

If Mrs Folarin’s outburst was a lamentation, another Obi supporter, Adebayo’s, was wailing.

He told THE WHISTLER that, “If you are looking for the best hand to do your job, you get the best hands not someone who had already shown you a sign how things would be.

“We have seen all the three leading candidates but one stands out and it’s Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

“I lost my job since ENDSARS and life has been hellish. I depend on my wife. Our children are suffering.

“We are managing a small house where we share everything from water, bathroom, kitchen with neighbours and rats.

“I want a better life for my children. The person who can send home these bad politicians and cut us off from them is Peter Obi.

“I hope he wins but I am sure he will win Lagos. As you asked I would be categorical, he would win Lagos the support base is huge.

“His Igbo people are everywhere and it’s annoying Tinubu supporters. There are many Yoruba people who want to vote for him but are hiding because of attacks from Area Boys.

“It will be a tense election but I think Obi will carry the day,” he added.

At Obalende, a school teacher, Ahmed Jasper simply said, “I am a Yoruba man to the core. As things stand, it’s Yoruba’s turn. I won’t vote for anyone else but Jagaban.”

But Adewunmi did not share in the optimism. Walking with our Correspondent, he said, “Life is difficult now. If you asked me, all suffering people would vote for Obi. What does that tell you? He would win because there are more suffering people than enjoying people.”

He warned, “But be very careful when you go to that Obalende Motor Park. Those are Jagaban supporters, be more friendly and hear them out. Assume you are supporting their man,” he advised and walked away.

At the park filled with mostly men with the other few women selling pepper meat and drinks from local herbs, all discussing and joking freely, one of the leaders of the park, Foluso asked, “You, who are you supporting!? Tell me first, who are you supporting!?”

When told election duty means no voting, he said, “Okay! All over here, it’s Jagaban, our leader. Nothing can stop him.

“Friday is final work (mobilisation, he explained) for him to win. Jagaban is our man, let him win,” he said.

One of the young girls selling local herbs agreed, “Yes oh! Jagaban would win and Nigeria would be better. Who can defeat Jagaban?” she asked even as she mixed the drink for them, at which time, a circle had been formed, said.

Another interjected, “Jagaban is too much. Who can stop him?”

Yet, a few meters away, an Atiku supporter who simply identified himself as Alhaji said, “Atiku would win. He has the widest support.”

Alhaji explained that he’s from Oyo but was born in Lagos. According to him, “I think he (Atiku) may struggle in Lagos because Obi and Tinubu have taken over. I can predict Obi will win Lagos but Tinubu will not agree.

“My son, this election in Lagos; many Tinubu supporters are afraid. If they allowed for a free and fair, Obi would win hands down.

“Atiku does not need to win Lagos to win the election,” he explained why he feels Atiku would carry the day. “Since the votes in Lagos won’t go to one person, then Atiku can win in the North and South South and win the election,” he added.

At Bonny Camp seated by the roadside is an Obi supporter, Alhassan, as he identified himself. He told THE WHISTLER that, “I think Obi has the chance to win Lagos State for the first time since 1999.

“So there’s fear. I am voting for Obi for a better future but would they allow the vote count? How many soldiers can they deploy?

“Would the security men be enough? Won’t they compromise? If not, I can tell you Obi will win Lagos State,” he said.

At the popular Bar Beach on Ahmadu Bello Road, a man who identified himself as Akin, a Tinubu supporter was downbeat saying, “Obi support is huge, his people are everywhere but I think Jagaban would win. The margin may be small but he would win because Yoruba would not abandon their own.”

Also, speaking to The WHISTLER near Eko Hotel, Segun, an Obi supporter in company of two of his friends, a Tinubu supporter and the other an Obi supporter said, “We are for the new generation. Obi will win Lagos.

“The whole church, educated people who want a better Nigeria, sincere people, sound people, progressive people, workers, non-indigenes and many people are all Obedient ( a name given to Obi supporters).

“I am Obidently Yusuful,” (Yusuful corrupted to mean ‘useful’ from the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed), he declared.

But his friend, Alabi, a Tinubu supporter, countered almost immediately saying, “No one can defeat Jagaban. He knows the game. I am voting for him because it’s his turn.”

However, Ashada, an Obi supporter, listening to the two of them thinks Obi has an edge.

“This naira scarcity, many months of fuel scarcity, ENDSARS, excessive taxation in Lagos, lack of freedom in Lagos, health issue of two of the leading candidates, corruption of two of them, and the fact that it is supposed to be zoned to the South East make the coast clear for Obi to win.

“And if you add a simple arithmetic to it, the youth are more in this election and more than half are for Obi. And nowhere else can you get a high number of youths than Lagos.

“Add the aggrieved market women and other people and you can arrive at a simple arithmetic that if the election is violence free, free and fair Obi would win in a landslide,” he added while his friends strolling along with our Correspondent were left laughing and justifying their support for their candidates.

At Maroko, part of Eti-Osa local government area of the state, a Tinubu supporter who said he comes from Ekiti State and has lived in Lagos for 28 years said, “I’m no longer a young man. I want my Yoruba man to win and rule before I die. What they denied a real Yoruba man, Awolowo (Obafemi) should not be denied Tinubu. He is our Awo today, he would win Lagos, I can assure you.

“No fear, he is the man, it’s Jagaban and when he wins, we will celebrate. He would change Nigeria,” he optimised.

But just a few meters away, Bose thinks differently. An Obi supporter, she said, “Obi will win because this suffering is too much. See me, I haven’t sold anything since today because I have no money to buy anything. Transfer did not work.

“I want Obi to win and give me a good future. My children need a good future.

“My husband does all kinds of menial jobs, he needs a good future. We all want a good Nigeria. And in this Lagos, we are Obidient,” she declared.

“My mom is from Edo State and my father is from Ogun. I was born in Lagos,” explain, Lekan Ajiloye, an Obi supporter. “No one would see this situation in the country and vote for somebody who is a criminal and is not fit to rule this country.

“I would vote for Peter Obi of the Labour Party. Let’s help ourselves please. We have problems and we have someone who can solve them, why not allow him? He is the man I would vote for and I hope he wins Lagos and wins the election,” he added.

At the Oniru Estate in Lekki, yet another split where two friends who were chatting about the election revealed to our Correspondent that they would vote for Obi and Tinubu respectively.

Refusing to reveal their names, an Obi supporter said, “We are friends but both of us share different opinions about all the candidates. I support Obi and our movement has shocked them,” he said laughing as he looked in the direction of his friend who was laughing back at him.

His friend, a Tinubu supporter responded by saying, “Don’t mind them, he is making mouth. We (Tinubu supporters) are more in number and we would win on Saturday.

“I think Jagaban stands a better chance because he has helped a lot of people, he has made many people rich, time to repay him,” he said.

But his friend countered back saying, “Stealing people’s money for the few does not mean good leadership. He has made a few people rich from our money at the expense of the majority of us.

“He can not win Lagos, it’s over for him,” he added.

As the tour guard left and evening set in, a detour into Ebano SuperMarket located at the Oniru Estate showed almost everyone had election matters on their lips.

Again, it was split between Obi and Tinubu supporters, from those who feel it’s Yoruba’s turn to those who feel it’s time for the youth to take over for a better country.