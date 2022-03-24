2023: Top Presidential Aspirants To Step Down As Saraki, Tambuwal, Bala Meet In Abuja

Three presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — Bukola Saraki, Bala Mohammed, and Aminu Tambuwal — are currently meeting in Abuja to achieve a consensus amongst themselves.

At the meeting taking place at Saraki’s Abuja residence, two of the three aspirants are expected to drop their ambitions and support one of them for the 2023 presidency.

The meeting is, however, coming hours after Tambuwal, the Sokoto State governor, received his expression of interest and nomination forms said to have been purchased for him by a group of friends.

Following our meeting in Bauchi this past weekend, earlier today, I received my brothers, the Governors of Sokoto and Bauchi States, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Sen. Bala Mohammed, at my home in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/BIF4IaS16i — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) March 24, 2022

On Tuesday, Saraki, former senate president, also announced that a group of young Nigerians had contributed N40 million to buy him the 2023 presidential expression of interest and nomination forms of the PDP.

Saraki and Tambuwal had last week visited Governor Mohammed in the Bauchi State Governor House, where they reportedly agreed to achieve a consensus amongst them.

At the earlier meeting, Saraki said: “…we discussed the state of the nation and deliberated on what our joint response should be on the search for solutions as we approach 2023.

“We agreed that our country is in a very dicey situation and that we should work together to provide good leadership. We believe that the ruling party which is so embroiled in crisis and is unable to manage its affairs, cannot effectively administer the country.

“Moving forward, Nigerians are eagerly looking towards the PDP to bail out the country. We believe this is the time to place the interest of millions of Nigerians above personal interest.

“Therefore, even though each of us has indicated an interest in becoming the next President of Nigeria, the three of us have resolved to achieve a consensus amongst us, as a first step, and then hold further discussions with others within the party.”

The former Kwara governor had noted that “This is a process that we are determined to follow to a successful conclusion.”