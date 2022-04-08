2023: Umahi Can Help APC Take Control Of S/East If Elected President – Ebonyi Community Leader

A community leader in Ebonyi State, Prince Chukwudi Asudeogu, has admonished the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and aspirants from the South-East to back Governor Dave Umahi’s 2023 presidential ambition.

Asudeogu, who hails from Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, told THE WHISTLER in an interview that the party needs Umahi at the centre if it is serious about extending its national spread to other South-East states that are currently under the control of other parties.

His admonition came on the heels of APC’s recent reiteration of its commitment to take control of all five states of the South-East geopolitical zone in the 2023 election.

“With people like Governor Umahi coming on board in the APC, it is highly possible for the party to take other South-East states [because] when the people say show your work, Umahi has what to show and this has even necessitated calls from people in neighboring states asking Ebonyians to lend them Governor Umahi for few months to help replicate the transformation we have witnessed in Ebonyi in their own states,” he said.

Asudeogu posited that no current South-East governor has matched the performance of Umahi in terms of infrastructural development, amongst others.

“If it’s to be rated on percentage, I will rate him 100% because the transformation in Ebonyi State is purely extraordinary from dust of the nation to a beautiful city of David. We didn’t expect this. On May 29, 2015 when he told us that he was going to make Ebonyi a new place that is serene and habitable for the people, we thought that it was one of the usual campaign promises of politicians.

“We didn’t expect that he was on a purposeful mission of transformation in Ebonyi. What he has done today in Ebonyi is really remarkable and is highly commendable,” he added.

Beside having a sterling record of performance in infrastructure delivery, Governor Umahi was said to have ensured that security of lives and properties remained a major focus of his administration.

The community leader cited Umahi’s stoppage of the weekly sit-at-home order imposed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Ebonyi and other South-East states as evidence of the governor’s competence.

By daring the secessionist group and ignoring their threats so as to ensure that the people of Ebonyi and its environs are free and secure, the governor showed that he is “a man that has a firm belief in the development of the people and security of lives and property which is the most important essence of governance, and that was one of the reasons why we voted him,” he said.

Asudeogu argued that an Umahi presidency would be the “best thing” to happen to Nigeria as the governor has shown through his transformation of Ebonyi that he can be entrusted with a bigger assignment.

“The people of Ebonyi and Nigerians at large have no doubt that Umahi can replicate what he has done in the state at the national level,” he said while identifying some of the governor’s achievements to include, “Building a brand new airport of international standard with the best runway we’ve seen in Africa, 35km 8-inches concrete based road in each of the Local Government Areas, a new government house, a brand new medical university of international standard that will attract medical tourism to the state, recycling plant, 17 twin flyovers, and many other projects he executed with limited resources.

“The Bible says if you’re not faithful in little things, you cannot be faithful in greater things. If he has been able to do a lot with the little that has been given to him in Ebonyi State, what stops him from doing better at the larger space, like Nigeria,” he queried.

“Being development-oriented and passionate about solving the security challenge and economic crises of the nation and transforming nothing to something, Umahi’s presidency is going to be a reality by the grace of God,” he added.

The community leader further urged presidential aspirants from the South-East to form a united front by rallying round Governor Umahi to help realise the long-awaited dream of Igbo Presidency in the 2023 election.

“It is God that crowns kings and when he distinguishes a man, lines will fall in pleasant places for him. We believe and are hopeful that other aspirants will understand that Umahi is distinguished for honour this season and rally round Umahi [because] he is a detribalised Nigerian, a nationalist who has a cordial relationship with everyone, including political leaders of this country irregardless of political and religious affiliatation,” the community leader noted.

On the fate of Umahi regarding his recent judicial troubles, he said “I will only liken this question to this beautiful story in the scripture:

“Jesus then delays his departure two days. The disciples are afraid of returning to Judea, but Jesus says: “Our friend Lazarus is asleep, but I am going to awaken him.” When the apostles misunderstand, he clarifies, “Lazarus is dead, and for your sake I am glad I was not there, so that you may believe.”

“When they arrived in Bethany, Lazarus had been dead and buried for four days. Before they enter the town, Martha, Lazarus’ sister, comes to meet Jesus and tells him: “if you had been here, my brother would not have died”. Jesus assures Martha that her brother will rise again and states: “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?.”