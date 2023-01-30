2023: UN Warns Presidential Candidates Against Hate, Religious Campaign

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United Nations, UN, says it has observed fake news, religious and ethnic hate speeches trailing the ongoing campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

The Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Amina J. Muhammed raised the issue while giving her keynote address at the open plenary sessions of the State of the Nation Dialogue organized by the Nigerian Bar Association on Monday.

Speaking to the audience via a live broadcast, Mohammed applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission, for achieving great strides in increasing the credibility and transparency of the Nigerian electoral process.

“The increase in the registration of voters is encouraging and shows Nigerians are enthusiastic of the electoral process” she said.

However, Mohammed said the UN “continues to witness attack on electoral institutions, fake news, hate speeches based on religious and ethnic identities since the political campaigns began.”

She appreciated the NBA for organizing the dialogue saying the “importance of this forum cannot be underestimated.”

The UN official advised that Nigerian political leaders must be ready to develop the country and encourage an inclusive, fair and just society.

“The only option for our nation to survive is sustainable development,” she said.

“Society must be inclusive,” she said, explaining that the number of women vying for office continues to be in decline.

She urged the next presidency to increase the number of women in government as it is obtained in other parts of the world.

She said there was need to build strong institutions, recognize the indispensable role of the judiciary and ensure the rule of law.

She maintained that UN’s common objective is to see a credible election.

In his welcome address, the NBA president, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau said the association’s primary call is to serve the course of justice.

He said the NBA invited all the presidential candidates to the dialogue because they, including lawyers, owe Nigerians leadership and interaction.

“We cannot allow the nation to be misguided, ” Maikyau said.

On his part, the Secretary to the Government to the Federation, Boss Mustapha advised the next president of Nigeria to focus on doing his part in taking Nigeria to greater heights.

Mustapha said there was no need for an incoming president to dwell on criticizing his predecessor.

“No one government can solve the problem of the country, ” Mustapha said.