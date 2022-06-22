2023: Utomi Calls For Protests, Claims Nigeria Has Been ‘Captured’

Prof. Pat Utomi, Wednesday, expressed doubt Nigeria will make progress with its present structure of politics, pointing out that “we are in grave danger.”

He urged the people to stage protests similar to the Orange protests carried out in Ukraine where the citizens poured into the streets every day, carrying white and green flags and demanding that their country be given back to them.

Utomi gave the advice through a virtual message at the instance of the ongoing Double Diamond Platform Global (DDPG) Leadership Series held in Lagos.

He added that right now the Nigerian state has been hijacked, noting that there is “a state capture.”

According to him, good leadership should seek to uplift the common man.

“That is the starting point of quality leadership and then you want everybody to feel ownership.

“When you begin to completely shut down a whole population, whether it is because of religion or ethnicity, you compound the process of trying to deliver.

“Good leadership can come from anywhere… The best is the one that mixes up everybody, Muslim, Christian, and everybody feel comfortable,” he said.

Nigeria needed leaders of competence, compassion, and commitment to overcome its challenges.

The programme was entitled “A Nation in Search of True Leadership.”

The DDPG is known for sensitising the public on issues of concern and the current programme is intended to help Nigerians to make informed choices ahead of the 2023 general elections.