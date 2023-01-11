2023: Vote Atiku To Ease N402 Billion Osun Debt— Adeleke

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of 2023 general election, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has admonished Osun residents to vote for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar, so that he can help the state to offset N402 billion Osun debt.

Adeleke, while addressing supporters of the party in Okesa, Ilesa on Wednesday during a rally to mobilise support for candidates of the party in the forthcoming poll in February, commended them for supporting him to win the governorship poll in July 16th 2022.

According to him, “I commend you for standing with me without fear during the governorship election, I want to assure you that our 100 days agenda has commenced, we will give the state facelift across the zones.

“You need to vote en masse for PDP candidates because they are the people that will work with me to deliver good governance. Atiku has whispered in my ears that he will help us to ease off the N402 billon debt that APC administration borrowed in the state.”

Earlier, Senator representing Ife/Ijesa Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, urged the electorates to troop out en masse to vote for him and other PDP candidates on February 25 and March 11 General Elections.

“Do not be afraid of anything, we are in government, no one will stop you from performing your civic responsibility. So, keep your permanent voter’s card intact to vote for people that will guarantee you good governance.”