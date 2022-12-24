2023: Vote For Those Who Will Sustain Momentum Of My Administration, Buhari Urges Nigerians In Christmas Message

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said that the progress his administration has made on the economic front, especially in infrastructure; food security, anti-corruption, security, and energy sufficiency, among others, will need to be built on; and asked Nigerians to vote for those that will maintain the momentum he has created in the 2023 general elections.

Buhari who stated this in his Christmas message to Nigerians, noted that the next year’s election is another opportunity for Nigeria to show the rest of the world that it is indeed ready to consolidate its democratic credentials as has been noted in international circles.

He state that until his last day in office, he would continue to provide political and material support to sub-national governments, the Armed Forces, institutions and individuals working wholeheartedly for the peace, unity, stability and progress of the country.

Buhari assured Nigerians that those seeking to destabilize the peace of the country have lost the battle, adding that the “country is blessed with a wealth of human and material resources.”

He enjoined Nigerians to celebrate this season with the trust that a better dawn awaits the nation.

“In whatever circumstances we find ourselves, Christmas is a period when we come together to rejoice and set aside our differences.

“For me and my family, this year’s celebration is unique. It is my last as your elected President. Twenty-two weeks from now, this administration will hand over to another.

“In the last seven years, I have had the privilege of receiving members of the Federal Capital Territory community on Christmas homage, except the year the COVID-19 pandemic denied us that opportunity. I will fondly remember them as my benevolent landlords and friendly neighbours.

“It is crucial that I remember this about my closest neighbours because there is no better way for us to celebrate Christmas as a people than showing genuine love, care, compassion and empathy for one another.

“We must never lose sight of the symbiotic relationship between Christmas and hope; Jesus Christ and humility, and Christianity and grace.

“In this season of love, joy and peace, let us not fail to remember those who really wish to celebrate but are constrained in one way or the other by reaching out to them.

“Together we can make this celebration a spectacular one by renewing our pledge and common resolve to work for the unity and prosperity of our dear country,” Buhari said.

“This joyous season has coincided with the period of campaigns to usher in a new administration. I urge you to be circumspect and vote for those that will maintain the momentum we have created for the greater good of the country,” he noted.

“Let the peace and joy that pervade this period continue well into the new year up to the elections in February and beyond,” Buhari added.