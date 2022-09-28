2023: We Can’t Repeat Past Mistakes Again, Tinubu Warns Nigerians

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has warned Nigerians against repeating past mistakes by electing a bad president in 2023.

Tinubu stated this in a message he signed off on Wednesday evening to herald the kick off of the presidential election campaign.

Tagged MESSAGE TO NIGERIANS with his picture and that of his running mate, Kashim Shettima embossed on the card, invited Nigerians to join him and his running mate on what he called “exciting and important journey” to “set our shared vision of Renewed Hope for the people of our dear country, Nigeria.”

The campaign of the presidential candidate has been dogged by claims that he brought President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015 and 2019 respectively, an administration that has been described by critics as a failure.

The former Lagos State governor said he will be preaching messages that will resonate with Nigerians, by giving them hope which has been lost since the second half of the Buhari administration began in 2019.

He said as the campaign season begins on Wednesday, he will be taking “our dream of a functional, safe, secure and prosperous Nigeria to every part of Nigeria and we will continue to put forward our plan to lead this country towards its best future.”

Although he was conspicuously missing in the planned one million match tagged Unity Walk in Abuja and other parts of the country to kickstart the party’s campaign, he expressed the desire to take an active role to sell his projects to Nigerians.

He pointed out that Nigeria “stands at a threshold of history. We, like almost every other nation in the world, face significant challenges. Some have been of our own making, others, the consequences of factors well beyond the control of any Nigerian.

“However, one thing remains certain- we cannot afford to get this one wrong.

“We must show that we have learned from the mistakes of the past. We must be prepared to make difficult decisions.

“We must be wise, we must be discerning, we must choose progress. We must favour reason over sentiment.

“I am prepared and ready, with my running mate, to provide the leadership that will inspire our country to greater glory with new thinking, innovative ideas and vision,” he stated.

The APC presidential candidate is expected from the UK before the party begins its presidential election campaign in the second week of October.