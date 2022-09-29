2023: We Must Think Nigeria, Not ‘My Turn’- Says Peter Obi After Signing Peace Accord

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Thursday day urged fellow contestants to shun divisive statements and focus on issues affecting the country during the campaign for the 2023 general election.

Obi said presidential contenders should show Nigerians how competent they are to lead the country.

The LP candidate shared his views with journalists after joining about 17 other presidential candidates to sign a peace accord at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The event was organized under the oversight of the National Peace Committee, chaired by former Head of State, Abdulsami Abubakar.

Obi advised his fellow contestants to see themselves as Nigerians and deal with the electorate with integrity.

“First is that we think about Nigeria because we are all Nigerians and that we ensure that it is an issue-based campaign, not based on ethnicity, religion, my turn, or any form of bias but based on character, competence, commitment and capacity to build a better Nigeria,” Obi said.