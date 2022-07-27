2023: ‘We Serve God Of Justice’ — Dogara Backs CAN’s Rejection Of Muslim-Muslim Ticket

111 SHARES Share Tweet

Former House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, has backed the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on its rejection of his party’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to receive negative press over its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to pick a fellow Muslim as his running mate.

CAN had warned that a Muslim-Muslim ticket could further polarize the country and directed churches against voting for candidates who do not show respect for “religious and ethnic diversity”.

Speaking at CAN’s 12th General Assembly and Leadership Transition Ceremony on Wednesday in Abuja, Dogara held that political permutations which do not reflect religious balance are a threat to the country’s unity.

“I want to say emphatically that CAN’s position on Muslim/Muslim ticket in this country, at this moment of national peril, is not CAN’s only position, I believe that is God’s position.

“We serve a God of justice, our God is righteous, our God is the author of diversity, and he wants as diverse as we are to come together. So, CAN’s position as much as it is a righteous position, it is the position of all of us who live righteousness, justice, diversity and are working to harness it for the advancement of this country,” he said.

Dogara was among the Christian APC bigwigs from the north said to have been recommended as running mate to Tinubu.

Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Federal Government and political associate of Tinubu, had described the APC candidate’s choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket as a “disastrous error”.