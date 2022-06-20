2023 : We Wanted Peter Obi To Be Atiku’s Running Mate–Babangida Aliyu

Former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu has poured cold water on the presidential ambition of former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, saying the 2023 election comes too early for his former colleague to be Nigeria’s president.

Obi is enjoying a steady rise in popularity mainly confined to the social media ecosystem as divergent views continue to trail his ambition, few weeks after defecting from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

He was the running mate to the party’s 2019 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who was elected again as presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 election.

THE WHISTLER had reported that Obi had defected to the Labour Party, where he was voted as the presidential candidate, three days to the PDP’s presidential election, citing cases of excessive financial cost and sundry excuses.

He has been campaigning and anchoring his Take Back Nigerian project on cutting costs and boosting domestic production, which has seen acceptance among the largely educated youth on social media.

But pouring cold water on the former banker’s ambition on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, a new current affairs programme, Aliyu stated that it was a grave mistake for Obi to have left the PDP.

He said prior to his defection, many stakeholders had rooted for a return of the Atiku/Obi ticket, like in 2019.

Aliyu said, “Peter Obi is my good friend and a former member of my former Governors’ forum.

“A very excellent person. His candidature, in terms of the Presidency, – I think he will make some name now. But he may be able to make it only in 2027, 2031. But 2023? Too early,” he said.

He argued that, “Even though the young people might go for him, the name is not dropping everywhere else. I doubt if Nigerians are ready for him now as a presidential person.

“I would have loved him as a Vice President. Many of us were rooting for him to be Vice President to Atiku again,” he added.

The Labour Party candidate was unable to choose a substantive running mate before the close of window set by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and used his Director General of Campaign, Doyin Okupe, as a ‘placeholder’, even as merger talks with New Nigeria Political Party, NNPP continues.