2023: We Will Break The Jinx With Peter Obi, Says Newly Appointed Labour Party Women Leader

The newly appointed National Women Leader of the Labour Party, Mrs. Dudu Manuga, from Gombe State has vowed to break the jinx and change the narrative in Nigeria politics come 2023 general elections.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, congratulated her for the nomination on Wednesday.

Reacting on Thursday, Manuga stated via her Facebook page that she will continue to pray for Obi and team up with Nigerians, particularly, women, to ensure that the party breaks every political barrier on its path.

Her statement reads:

“My dear family and friends, acquaintances and yes, even strangers. Thank you so much for rejoicing with me as I was confirmed as the National Women Leader of the Labour Party.

“When I took a risk and joined the Party, I never saw this coming. I was only moving based on conviction, not knowing where this will lead. Without going too far, this has come into the kitty. If God can do this for me when I did not even pray for it, what more for my principal HE Peter Obi for whom we have been praying. “This evening, he told me to see this as a call to serve, responsibility to make impact and opportunity to change the narrative. Yes boss, I’m following in your steps.

Indeed, God is a protocol breaker and nobody should claim that they know all the permutations.

“There is always the God factor working behind the scene to upturn so many things.

As you celebrated me, prayed for me and wished me well, may the God I serve locate you in this month and take you beyond all your expectations. Like Peter walking out of prison, may doors open to you miraculously.

“When I joined politics newly, I had a dream in which i was excited that i had broken a jinx. I then saw myself with daddy Rev. Akanmu and other pastors, and I was asking them to pray for me that the purpose for which God had done that in my life, will be accomplished.

“In 2015, I broke a jinx by being the first ever female Dep DG of the campaign organization of a major political party PDP in Gombe State( maybe beyond, I don’t know). In 2022 another jinx has been broken: God has made me the 1st indigene of Gombe state to be the national women leader of a major political party.

It can only be God! I know that more is to come because my God is not through with me yet.

“Receive all the glory and honour O Lord my God.

We will all live to continue to celebrate milestones that we achieve in our short sojourn here on earth by his grace and mercy.

I RIDE ON THE WINGS OF THE SPIRIT. I MOVE BY UNSTOPPABLE GRACE POURED LAVISHLY FROM ON HIGH.

Thank you family; thank you friends; thank you acquaintances and thank you strangers for celebrating the faithfulness of God in my life.”