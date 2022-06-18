2023: We’re Talking With Peter Obi – Kwankwaso

By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Kwankwaso
Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano state governor

The New Nigeria People’s party’s presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has confirmed that he is discussing with his counterpart in the Labour Party,Peter Obi, on the possibility of a coalition.

He told BBC Hausa on Saturday that they are exploring the possibility of a merger so as to win the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “We are really talking to Peter Obi, or at least saying that the committee is working to look into the matter (and cooperate with him), and friends and family are coming to talk to us about it. “

Kwankwaso maintained that right now, only a merger will make it possible to defeat either the All Progressive Congress or the People’s Democratic party.

Earlier, on Friday, Obi’s Campaign Director General, Doyin Okupe held that the greatest political coalition in Nigeria’s history is underway.

