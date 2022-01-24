2023: We’ve Collected Our PVCs To Vote Tinubu, Reclaim Our Lands – Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has backed the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

MACBAN, which is the apex body of all Fulani cattle breeders in the country, took the stand on Sunday in Abuja.

The association believes that Tinubu, a two-time former governor of Lagos State, will protect the interest of herders if elected president in 2023.

“Most of our grazing reserves have been taken over by those in power [and] to get these back we have to also join politics and even contest for elective positions,” former chairman of the Jigawa chapter of MACBAN, Alhaji Ya’u Haruna, told journalists at the end of the association’s meeting held at the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute, Abuja.

“Already and following our effort in sensitising our people, many now have their PVC cards and are only waiting for the election time.

“We are also scanning the people showing interest in the presidential seat with Bola Tinubu leading because he was the one that intervened in our matter while he was governor of Lagos and we had crisis in Benue.

“Tinubu came all the way, got us on a round table and reconciled us, so, someone who could do this at that time, we believe can do more when he is at the helms of affairs,” Haruna said after the meeting attended by Fulani leaders from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Haruna further revealed that the association was working to improve the welfare of Fulanis and change the general perception of the ethnic group as criminals.

“We are not in any way saying there are no criminals that engage in kidnapping, cattle rustling, banditry and other crimes, but it must also be known that a larger percentage of our people live peacefully and conducting their legitimate businesses.

“We want to partner the federal, state governments and foreign donor organisations to establish schools so that our youths can be educated and put their knowledge to gainful use for national benefit,” he said.