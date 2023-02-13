2023: Why Igbo Elders Support Peter Obi- Ralph Obioha

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former caretaker president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Ralph Obioha, says Igbo elders ‘are solidly behind’ the presidential ambition of Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi.

Advertisement

Chief Obioha, a former member of the House of Representatives, however, said Igbo elders’ support for Obi ‘is not because he is Igbo, but because ‘he unarguably possesses the high character and fitness to be a president’.

Obioha disclosed this in a statement he personally signed, which was made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu on Monday. He was reacting to speculations that Obi does not enjoy the support of a majority of Igbo elders.

Quoting him, “In the recent past, there have been innuendoes from certain familiar quarters that ranking Igbo elder statesmen such as myself are not behind Obi. Nothing can be further from the truth.

“The latent truth is that Igbo elder statesmen did not wish to be seen as jumping out to support Obi just because he is Igbo. We simply took our time to study all the major candidates before we decided that Obi is topnotch and thus should be supported without any equivocation.

“The Obi phenomenon is so revolutionary and swift that in as short as just few months he has come to be seen by many as the candidate to beat.”

Advertisement

He said the 2023 general elections would be a litmus test for Nigeria’s corporate existence as a country, and called for transparent and credible polls.

He however expressed fears over the threats by the Simon Ekpa-faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. Obioha urged Ndigbo to fully participate in the polls, explaining that the mainstream IPOB, led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has disclosed that it would never consider boycotting the 2023 polls.

Quoting him, “The second issue I wish to address is the rising fear that the Igbo vote might be suppressed by the rhetoric on election boycott emanating from a disaffected high-ranking member of IPOB based overseas.

“I used the word ‘disaffected’ because it is my understanding that the mainstream IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is openly opposed to any election boycott.”

He called for peace in the Southeast to avoid voter apathy, adding that ‘any rhetoric on election boycott in Southeast will likely dampen the maximum turnout of voters that is expected in the Southeast on 25th February 2023’.

Advertisement

He then called on “Ndigbo to ignore or caution anybody calling for boycott of the 2023 election and prepare themselves to come and vote despite any let or hindrance.” He called on those ‘pushing the self-destructive election boycott to retrace their steps’.

He further demanded collective efforts among Igbo leaders ‘to unite behind the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before the election, not only because he deserves his freedom but also because his release will obliterate the only justification offered by those that are calling for election boycott’.