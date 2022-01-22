2023: Zone Enugu Governorship Ticket To Isi-Uzo LGA For Equity, Justice—Dr Benjamin Edeoga

Enugu State stakeholders clamour for Isi-Uzo Local Government Area to produce the next governor of the state for the sake of equity, justice and fairness.

Dr Benjamin Edeoga stated this weekend while interacting with newsmen in Enugu. Dr Edeoga, a former council chairman, said by the gubernatorial zoning arrangement in the state, the next governor of the state would be from Enugu-East senatorial zone.

He explained that the governorship zoning arrangement began from Dr Chimaroke Nnamani of Enugu-East senatorial zone, followed by Barr Sullivan Chime of Enugu West, then the incumbent, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, of Enugu-North zone, adding that ‘it should naturally be the turn of Enugu-East zone come 2023’.

Quoting him, “Enugu-East senatorial zone has six local government areas. They are Nkanu West, Nkanu East, Isi-Uzo, Enugu North, Enugu South, and Enugu East.

“At the senatorial level, Nkanu-West LGA has produced Senator Chimaroke Nnamani who is currently in his second term. It has also produced a federal minister.

“Enugu South has also produced two senators: Jim Nwobodo and Chief Ken Nnamani.

“Enugu-East LGA has had a senator, Chief Gil Nnaji. The incumbent state Assembly speaker is also from Enugu East. It also produced the state chief judge.

“Nkanu East produced deputy governor twice, as well as the secretary to the state government. A federal minister also emanated from the LGA.

“Enugu North LGA also has its fair in the deal. Chief CC Onoh was governor of the state. Chief Dubem Onyia, who served as a federal minister, is from Enugu North LGA.

“Hence, Isi-Uzo seems not in the picture at all. If not for the benevolence of Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who has transformed Isi-Uzo LGA through infrastructure, the same way he has done across the state, Isi-Uzo would have been the weeping LGA in the state.

“We beg for understanding among Enugu people to look for credible people in Isi-Uzo for the post of governor come 2023. We have excellent candidates who will toe the exemplary footsteps of Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu State in areas of fairness, justice and equity.”