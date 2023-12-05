2024 Budget: EFCC Defends N25 Billion Budget Proposal

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has proposed and defended N25 billion as its 2024 budget.

They also said that non-release of funds, particularly the capital budget by the Office of Accountant General of the Federation is affecting the anti graft war by the agency.

Advertisement

Chairman of the EFCC Mr Ola Olukoyede stated this during the 2024 budget defence session with members of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that non-release of funds by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, particularly the 2023 capital budget of the agency, has been affecting the agency’s anti-graft war in the country.

According to the anti graft agency, no amount of the figures in the 2023 budget of the agency was released by the Accountant-General’s office and it is affecting the execution of capital projects earmarked for the budget year.

He informed that the 2024 budget of the agency is inadequate to tackle crimes and lamented that the agency had been operating in rented apartments in many states of the federation and blamed the envelope system of budgeting by the federal government as the clog in the wheel of progress of the agency’s anti graft war.

Advertisement

Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Ginger O.Onwusibe in his remarks said that there is need for the government to provide more funds for the agency’s anti corruption fighting.

The lawmaker and other House Committee members called for an increase in the funding of the agency so that they can take the anti graft war very seriously.