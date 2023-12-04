2024 Budget: Reps Hold Citizen’s Town Hall Meeting.

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Tajudeen Abbas says the Citizen’s town hall meeting will give Nigerians power to engage in the decision making process of the 2024 Budget.

The House said it will amend the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) to increase more citizen participation in the budgeting process.

The speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, stated this, while declaring open a one-day “Citizens town hall on the 2024 Appropriation Bill, ” yesterday, in Abuja. Abbas said it is the duty of lawmakers, as representatives of the people, to ensure that the annual budget reflects the needs of the people.

He explained that the event, which was organised by the House Committee on Appropriation and the Project Coordinating Unit in the Speaker’s Office, with support from the Policy and Legal Advocacy Center ( PLAC), underscores the desire of the House to ensure public participation in the budgeting process.

The speaker, while tasking the Executive Arm of government on the need for the citizens to be more involved in the budgeting process, said this is necessary against the backdrop of diminishing trust in government institutions.

Abbas, who noted that the distrust is attributable to role of political elites and bureaucrats in the budgeting process, charged Ministries, Department and Agencies ( MDAs) to publish their annual budget, as well as the implementation reports, regularly on their websites, as a way of increasing citizen participation in the Appropriation process.

According to him, “the relevance of this interface is best understood within the larger context of diminished public trust in government institutions in Nigeria and all over Africa. The Afrobarometer study across 36 African countries in 2014/2015 on the theme, ‘Do trustworthy institutions matter,’ found that people express more trust in informal institutions such as religious and traditional leaders than in the formal executive agencies of the state.

“Public trust in parliaments and electoral institutions was lowest across 36 countries. Similarly, the Open Government Partnership found that Nigeria provides ‘few’ opportunities for the public to engage in the budget process. In 2017, it ranked Nigeria 13 out of 100 points in public participation.

“This poor ranking was due to the dominant role played by the political elite and government bureaucrats in the budgeting process. While some progress has been made since 2017, many traditional challenges remain. The most notable is the absence of functional government mechanisms that show how citizen input informs the budget-making process…

“However, greater citizen engagement requires action not just by the legislature but more so by the Executive. The Nigeria National Action Plan (2017-2019) under the Open Government Partnership identified the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning as the lead institution, with other government organs and agencies and the civil society as support institutions. This places the burden for improving public participation in the budget largely on the Executive.

“Some of the ways to achieve this include regular publishing of MDA budgets and quarterly and annual budget implementation reports on their websites, annual publishing of a comprehensive citizen’s guide to the budget, conduct of annual citizen’s satisfaction survey and timely publication and dissemination of all key budget documents to facilitate citizens’ participation.”

He added that “on our part, the House will review the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 to strengthen existing provisions to improve access to information and public consultation during all phases of the budget cycle. Specifically, we will amend the FRA to require and define public participation explicitly.

“As representatives of the people, it is our duty to ensure that the annual appropriation reflects the needs and aspirations of every Nigerian citizen. We are acutely aware that so many Nigerians are grappling with the challenges of soaring inflation. In August 2023, the headline inflation rate increased to 25.80% relative to the July 2023 headline inflation rate, which was 24.08%.

“The food inflation rate was 29.34% on a year-on-year basis, which was 6.22% points higher than the rate recorded in August 2022. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics also shows that transportation costs have soared due to the hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit.”

A former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Iyiola Omisore, speaking at the event dismissed insinuations that the National Assembly usually pads the national budget, noting that it is the constitutional responsibility of the parliament to make appropriation for the country.

He said “Nigerians with due respect, most of them are lazy. They get stuck in their brains and start making noise about budget padding. In the last few years, I heard on television stations things like, ‘is there budget padding this year?’ these are ignorant talks and Nigerians celebrate ignorance a lot. From today, let everyone be educated that there is nothing like padding in the Nigerian budgetary system.”

On his part, the Executive Director, PLAC, Clement Nwankwo, said the expectation of Nigerians is that the parliament will waste the 2024 budget and focus on issues of development.

Nwankwo said: “Part of the problems in our national budgets have been the issues of wastages and indication of wastages, year in, year out. So our budget should address wastages and focus on development, taking out what is not necessary. If you look at our budget, there are repeats of items every year and these are items that are either luxuries rather than items that address development issues that Nigerians are concerned about.

“We do hope your leadership will turn budget lines to development, address unemployment concerns and failure of budgeting to address poverty.

“Let nobody underestimate the nature of poverty and the expectation that citizens have that this government will begin to address these issues.”