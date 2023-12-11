2024 Budget: Reps Increase Customs Revenue Target To N6trn

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have resolved to increase the 2024 revenue target of the service to N6 trillion.

This is against the initial N5 trillion proposed by the NCS as its targeted revenue for the year 2024.

Chairman of the Committee Abubakar Bichi announced the increment in Abuja on Monday during the 2024 budget defence of the Nigerian Customs Service.

Bichi also said the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu would not be achieved unless the revenue-generating agencies increased their targeted revenue.

He said the 2024 appropriation bill as presented by the President was laudable, adding that it would only materialise if there was enough money to meet the N27.5 trillion proposal.

Responding, the CG said, “I share the optimism of increasing the revenue to N6 trillion in 2024. So N6 trillion in revenue in 2024 is possible.

He, however, said if the Federal Government was able to review the issue around concession grants in 2024, the NCS might be able to realise the N6 trillion in revenue.

According to him, the new law will also help us to facilitate a number of issues that will make revenue generation possible.

He frowned at the issue around waivers, adding that “it is one of those areas where this kind of revenue for 2024 is achievable.”

“If we can get N1.8 trillion in one year, that shows the N6 trillion revenue for 2024 is achievable,” he said.

He said many of the goods at the ports were yet to be cleared, adding that when the NCS looked into its system, a number of bills were not opened.

He said that when an internal audit was conducted, it showed that the NCS realised over N11 billion from that exercise, adding that there were still a lot of goods yet to be cleared.

He said the customs had revenue sitting in some of the goods yet to be cleared.

Speaking on the import duty exemption, Adeniyi said it is usually a presidential power that the minister of finance is in charge of.

He said in 2023, the service lost N1.8 trillion to the Import Duty Exemption Certificate (IDEC), adding that in 2023, excise accounted for 18 per cent of total revenue.