2026 FIFA World Cup Playoff Ouster: Analysts Question Osimhen’s Substitution

Some prominent Nigerians have questioned the second-half substitution of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, after Nigeria crashed out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff on penalties to DR Congo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles lost the shootout after both sides ended the match 1–1 in regulation and extra time.

Calvin Bassey, Moses Simon and Semi Ajayi missed their spot kicks, while Jerome Akor, Bruno Onyemaechi and Chidera Ejuke converted theirs.

Reacting to the development, veteran journalist, Tomiwa Adenekan, said that Nigeria still lacked a strong playmaker.

According to him, Osimhen can still play at the 2030 World Cup, but we urgently need a creative midfielder who can open defences for him.

”Osimhen works too hard for balls. He needs someone to feed him. We cannot keep relying on average midfielders like Iwobi who mostly passes backwards.”

Similarly, Sports analyst, Chibuike Chukwu, said that the problem went beyond coaching to the players’ commitment to playing.

”I woke up with a headache because of the Super Eagles. It is not only about the NFF. Finidi coached only two of nine qualifiers, so he is not the full problem.

”We should also ask ourselves, are the players themselves raising their game? Is the team a one-man show? Once Osimhen left, there was no urgency. Was there more the NFF could have done?

”How did Nigeria fail to qualify from a group with Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Benin and South Africa?DR Congo taught us lessons in the second half and extra time. There must be a major overhaul.

”I feel for Osimhen. The team let him down,” he said.

Another analyst, Victor Shodehinde, said the Eagles remained over-dependent on the Napoli striker.

”The team is nothing without Osimhen. Only Benjamin Fredrick and Osimhen stood out. Without Osimhen, the team cannot function.

”See the penalties from Moses Simon and Semi Ajayi. I also think Arokodare is finished. Iwobi and Lookman played poorly,” he said.

Football enthusiast Tom Ojo faulted the timing of the substitutions.

According to him, at the start, there was some cohesion, but the game collapsed after the twin substitution.

”Once Osimhen left, Arokodare should have come in immediately. Lookman was disturbing the Congolese defence before he was removed.

”Iwobi should have been substituted instead, because he was not fully in the game. The match was badly read,” he said.

Supporter Aziz Badmus blamed the midfield and wings for losing control.

”We lacked creativity in midfield and the wings collapsed. Without Osimhen, we had no force up front.

”DR Congo defended comfortably once he was removed and pushed forward more. We tried our best, but the better side won,” he said.

NAN