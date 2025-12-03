2026 Hajj: Oyo Pilgrims To Take Off From Ibadan Airport

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Oyo State Chairman of the Pilgrims Welfare Board, Hashim Atere, has announced that the state’s batch of pilgrims to the 2026 hajj will take off from the upgraded Ladoke Akintola International Airport, Ibadan.

Atere said the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development had visited the airport twice and were satisfied with what they met on the ground.

Atere disclosed this in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media, to the state governor, Sulaimon Olarenwaju, on Wednesday in Ibadan, the state capital.

He added that everything is set for our pilgrims to take off from the airport, adding that there should not be any hindrance to people taking off from the airport for the 2026 hajj pilgrimage.

Atere also noted that the wide-bodied aircraft that conveyed President Bola Tinubu to Ibadan for the coronation of the Olubadan of Ibadan, was able to take off and land at the airport in September seamlessly, even before the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development visited.

The chairman however, extended the board’s appreciation to the governor for his unwavering support, adding that his support enjoyed by the board had been responsible for all the accolades and awards received by the board.

He further assured all intending pilgrims that the board would not leave any stone unturned to ensure that the 2026 pilgrimage is much better than the previous ones.

He also urged the intending pilgrims to meet up with the financial obligations, as the board would not extend the December 5 payment deadline.

The state governor, governor Seyi Makinde had officially flagged off the N41bn upgrade of the Ibadan airport, renamed Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in 2024, promising to complete it within 12 months.