2026: Labour Party Affirms Medical Expert As Ekiti Governorship Candidate

The Labour Party in Ekiti State has affirmed a medical expert, Prof. Oyebanji Olajuyin as its candidate for the June 20, 2026, governorship election.

Olajuyin, a native of Ikere Ekiti in the Ekiti South Senatorial District, was affirmed through a consensus arrangement at the party’s governorship primary held on Saturday, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The State Chairman of the party, Odunayo Okunade said the primary followed due process, with affirmation conducted by party delegates and witnessed by party executives, representatives from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and security agents.

“Being a renowned medical expert with over three decades of experience, we are sure he will use his administrative and professional expertise to turn things around for the good of Ekiti State,” Okunade said.

“The peaceful conduct of the congress, devoid of violence, intimidation or rigging, has demonstrated that the future of the state is secured with LP at the helm of affairs,” he added.

The chairman assured the support of the state executive, party members, and supporters to Olajuyin, saying, “We thank INEC, the Department of State Service, the police, and the media for their presence throughout the duration of the primary.”

In his acceptance speech, Olajuyin described his emergence under a peaceful atmosphere as “a testament to the party’s readiness and resolve to assume the state governorship come 2026.”

He added, “The LP is the party to beat as far as the Ekiti 2026 governorship election is concerned,” urging all party members to work together to ensure victory.

Olajuyin will contest against other candidates in the election, including incumbent Governor, Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former High Commissioner to Canada Dare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr Wole Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), David Bankole of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Blessing Abegunde of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and philanthropist Opeyemi Falegan of Accor party.

INEC had fixed October 20 to November 10, 2025, for party primaries, while parties had until January 12, 2026, to perfect their candidates. The electoral body will publish the final list of candidates on January 19, 2026.

The winner of the June 20, 2026, election will assume office as Governor of Ekiti State on October 16, 2026, following the expiration of the current governor’s tenure on October 15, 2026.