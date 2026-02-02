2026 UTME: JAMB Waives Exam Fees For Persons With Disabilities

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reaffirmed its commitment to waive examination fees for all categories of candidates with disabilities.

JAMB said the gesture was to give equal opportunities to people living with disabilities (PLWD) who are desirous of pursuing their dreams of higher education.

The Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this during a meeting with stakeholders in his office at the National Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday.

JAMB further stated that the free application documents are to be processed by the JAMB-equal Opportunity Group (JEOG) for candidates with disabilities, who wish to sit the 2026/2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Registrar had restated the Board’s commitment to the welfare of PWDs through its free application documents regime. He listed those who will enjoy the free application documents to include, but not limited to, people with Down Syndrome, Autism, Dyslexia, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

“To support the PLWDs, JAMB will issue free application documents to all categories of persons living with disabilities. For candidates to enjoy this, such candidates must possess five credits passed in O/L at not more than two sittings. He also added that audiobooks will be provided for all blind candidates,” he said.

Oloyede further explained that the audiobook is a digital adaptation of the traditional printed reading book, noting that it will come in popular audio formats such as MP3, WMV, and WMA, which will be compatible with all devices that can stream audio records.