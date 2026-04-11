2027: Abia PDP Disowns Lawmaker Over Alleged APC Guber Endorsement

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has distanced itself from remarks made by Mr Erondu Uchenna Jnr, insisting he no longer has the authority to speak on behalf of the party.

In an official statement issued on April 11, 2026, and signed by the State Chairman, Abraham Amah, the party described Erondu’s comments as “misleading and unacceptable.”

Erondu, who currently represents Obingwa West Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, was elected on the platform of the PDP but has since defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He had reportedly claimed that the PDP was endorsing an APC gubernatorial candidate ahead of the 2027 elections.

Reacting, the PDP said such a claim was entirely false and lacked any form of authorization from the party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, he cannot and does not speak for Abia PDP,” the statement read. “Having chosen to leave the party, he has forfeited any authority, whether moral or political, to represent or interpret the position of the PDP.”

Advertisement

The party further stressed that it has not taken any decision to support a candidate outside its platform, describing the alleged endorsement as “profoundly careless” and contrary to its identity as a structured political organization.

The PDP urged the public to disregard Erondu’s statement, maintaining that it remains united and committed to its principles as political activities gradually build toward the 2027 general elections.

The statement reads in parts, “The attention of the Abia State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has been drawn to a misleading and unacceptable statement credited to Elder Uchenna Erondu Uchenna Jnr, who currently represents Obingwa West Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly. He was elected on the platform of our party, the PDP, but has recently defected to the All Progressives Congress.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we state categorically that he cannot and does not speak for Abia PDP. Having chosen to leave the party, he has forfeited any authority, whether moral or political, to represent or interpret the position of the PDP. At best, he now speaks for himself, and possibly for his new party, if so authorized.

“His claim that the PDP is endorsing an APC gubernatorial candidate in Abia State is not only false, but profoundly careless. It is a statement that raises serious concern as to the basis and intent behind such an assertion. The PDP, as a disciplined and structured political party, has taken no such position and will not engage in actions that undermine its own identity and mandate.

Advertisement

“We therefore urge the public to disregard this statement in its entirety, as it is misleading, unauthorized, and does not reflect the position of the Abia PDP.

The party remains united, focused, and committed to its principles and the democratic aspirations of the people of Abia State”.