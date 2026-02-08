2027: Activist Urges Nigerians To Reject Non-Electronic Transmission Of Election Results

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A civil rights activist and national Chairperson of the Grassroots Initiatives Party, Nze Kanayo Chukwumezie, Sunday, urged Nigerian electorate to formally assume the ownership of the nation’s democracy by insisting on the electronic transmission of the results of the 2027 general elections.

The activist spoke on the alleged rejection of the electronic transmission of the results by the Senate. According to him, the non-transmission would create avenues for election rigging.

He said, “The Nigerian masses should brace for this challenge irrespective of party affiliations, and reject this grave foundation for rigging of 2027 elections. Nigerians have been taken for total fools for too long. This must not be allowed to stand. It is an endorsement to rigging.”

He likened the rejection to “monkey business”, where, according to him, “the business will remain as usual; a country that rejects everything progressive.” He said the stance of the Senate on non-electronic transmission of results in real time is a proof that “what we have is a rubber-stamp Senate”.

He added that, “Nigeria is wasting so much resources on the legislative arm of government. It’s a total waste of resources.”

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has however clarified that the upper Chambers are not against the e-transmission of the 2027 election results. He clarified the position during a book launch in Abuja.

According to him, “All we said is remove the words ‘real-time’ to allow INEC to decide the mode of transmission. If you make it mandatory and there is failure of system, there will be catastrophe.

“Real-time means that there will be no election results in nine states where there is no network, or any part of the country where there is grid breakdown; it means there is no election. Technology must save and not endanger democracy. You put real-time in law when you don’t even have electricity in your community.”