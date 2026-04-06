2027: ADC Alleges Plot By INEC To Block Its Candidates

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of deploying what it described as “administrative landmines” aimed at preventing the party from fielding candidates in forthcoming elections.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party alleged that INEC’s recent decision to suspend acceptance of correspondence from the ADC, pending the determination of a case before the Federal High Court, could effectively exclude it from the electoral process.

The ADC argued that the commission’s position, though seemingly procedural, conflicts with provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, which stipulate strict timelines for political parties, including a mandatory 21-day notice period and deadlines for submission of candidate lists.

The party recalled that INEC had earlier acknowledged and monitored its July 29, 2025 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, where new leaders were elected.

It added that the commission documented the proceedings, received reports from its officials, and subsequently updated its records to reflect the emergence of David Mark as National Chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary.

The party further claimed that INEC, in a sworn affidavit filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja, in response to a suit by Nafiu Bala Gombe on September 12, 2025, affirmed that the leadership transition had been completed and recognised.

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The affidavit, it said, also indicated that internal party affairs are beyond judicial interference and that completed actions cannot be reversed by injunction.

Despite this, the ADC expressed concern that INEC’s refusal to receive correspondence from the party could hinder its ability to meet critical electoral deadlines, including the May 10 cutoff set by the commission for submission of relevant documents.

“In effect, unless the court delivers judgment on the ADC leadership dispute before the deadline, the party may be prevented from fielding candidates,” the statement said.

The ADC described the situation as placing it in an “impossible position,” warning that it creates a pathway to what it termed “artificial non-compliance,” which could be used to justify its exclusion from the elections.

The party also faulted INEC’s justification that its decision was intended to preserve the integrity of ongoing court proceedings, arguing instead that the move contradicts the commission’s earlier actions and legal stance.

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It called on INEC to reverse its position and resume acceptance of all correspondence from the party, in line with its constitutional responsibility and to ensure a level playing field for all political parties.

The ADC also urged Nigerians to remain vigilant against what it described as attempts to undermine democratic processes in the country.