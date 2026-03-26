2027: ADC Seeks Alliances, Dismisses Atiku Agenda Claims

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has signalled its readiness to work with other opposition forces ahead of the 2027 general elections, while dismissing claims that the party is being positioned as a political vehicle for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the ADC was focused on building a broad-based coalition to confront what he described as Nigeria’s “existential challenges.”

“We believe that for those who understand the scale of the challenge Nigeria is facing, it is important for all opposition forces to come together. Splintering opposition ranks can only help to entrench the status quo,” Abdullahi said.

He stressed that the party remains open to alliances with like-minded groups, noting, “For those who share our conviction that we have a duty to protect democracy in this country, they are welcome to join our ranks.”

Abdullahi, however, dismissed insinuations that the ADC’s coalition efforts were centred around any single political figure, particularly Atiku Abubakar.

“This has absolutely nothing to do with Atiku Abubakar. It has nothing more to do with him than it has to do with Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi or any other person who may wish to contest on the platform of the ADC,” he said.

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He added that discussions on key issues such as zoning and the party’s presidential ticket were ongoing, describing them as “strategic conversations” that would be concluded in due course.

“We are having conversations, and at the right time, we will make our position known. We will not be blackmailed into taking the wrong decision,” he stated.

On internal party developments, Abdullahi disclosed that the ADC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had approved a revised constitution and draft manifesto, both of which will be presented at the party’s national convention scheduled for April 14.

“The key agenda was to accept the reviewed constitution and the draft manifesto. These documents have now been ratified for submission to the national convention,” he said.

The party also approved timelines for ward, local government, state congresses, and the national convention as part of preparations for the 2027 polls.

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Addressing the state of the nation, Abdullahi launched a scathing critique of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, accusing it of worsening economic hardship and insecurity across the country.

“Life has been difficult for the majority of Nigerians since 2023. People are not even sure they can make ends meet. More people have sunk into poverty under this administration,” he said.

Citing the 2025 Global Terrorism Index, Abdullahi noted that Nigeria ranks among the most terrorised countries globally, arguing that the government’s foreign policy decisions had weakened regional security cooperation.

“Nigeria is ranked fourth among the most terrorised countries in the world. What used to be joint collaboration in the Sahel has broken down, and terrorism has prospered,” he said.

On economic policy, the ADC spokesman criticised the removal of fuel subsidy without adequate safety nets, describing it as punitive to ordinary Nigerians.

“What the APC government did in 2023 was to punish poor people for the crimes committed by the rich. Removing subsidies for everyone is as bad as giving subsidies to everyone,” he argued.

He said the ADC would instead implement a “targeted subsidy” system aimed at supporting low-income earners.

“There is nothing wrong with subsidies. The problem is the abuse and corruption around it. What we will do is ensure that support gets to those who truly need it,” he explained.

Abdullahi also revealed that the party’s manifesto includes plans to provide tax relief for low-income earners.

“ADC will not tax poverty. If your income falls below a certain threshold, you will not pay tax,” he said.

On party ideology, Abdullahi said the ADC is driven by a philosophy of “democratic citizenship,” focused on investing in Nigerians to make them more productive and competitive.

“We are not going to measure progress by GDP growth alone. We will measure it by how many people we are able to lift out of poverty,” he said.

He added that all candidates seeking to contest on the party’s platform would be required to commit to its principles through a binding ethical framework known as the “Orange Book.”

“Every aspirant will sign and commit to the ethical principles and philosophy of the ADC. We will not leave governance to personal discretion,” he said.

Responding to concerns over ongoing legal disputes involving the party, Abdullahi alleged that such cases were politically motivated but expressed confidence that they would not derail the ADC’s plans.

“Even if they attempt to scuttle the party through the courts, millions of Nigerians who have joined the ADC will not simply go home. We have a duty to protect democracy,” he said.

He further accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to weaken opposition parties.

“What we are seeing is an attempt to destroy other political parties so that one party remains dominant. But we are ready, and we know the game,” he added.

As preparations intensify for 2027, Abdullahi insisted that the ADC remains committed to presenting a credible alternative to Nigerians.

“We have the responsibility to convince Nigerians, and we are focused on doing what is necessary to earn their trust and their votes,” he said.