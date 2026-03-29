2027: ADC Seeks Consensus Presidential Flagbearer

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has indicated that it is considering a consensus approach in selecting its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The ADC has been linked to potential presidential contenders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra Governor Peter Obi, former NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who is expected to join the party on Monday, and former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi.

However, no formal announcements regarding specific candidacies have been made.

Speaking on Arise TV, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, explained that the ADC has the option of either direct primaries or consensus in selecting its flagbearer, noting that indirect primaries are “no longer on the table” following amendments to the Electoral Act.

He emphasized that the consensus approach remains the preferred choice due to its cost-effectiveness.

“We are trying as much as possible to adopt the consensus approach because that is the least costly for us. For us, the best-case scenario is to be able to engineer consensus, and that’s what we are working on,” Abdullahi said.

Advertisement

The ADC spokesperson also criticized the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), arguing that the party’s cohesion is tied to its current leadership.

“If you take power out of APC, APC is actually nothing. I know the party well. Post Bola Tinubu, they will unravel quickly, that even they would be surprised. He is the glue holding the party together,” he said.

Abdullahi described the APC as a “special purpose vehicle” created to deliver the presidencies of the late Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu, adding that the party has largely fulfilled that purpose. He alleged that the ruling party is already showing signs of anxiety ahead of future elections.

“In any free and fair election in Nigeria today, there’s no way APC will win. Why is a party with 31 governors and about 90 percent of the National Assembly still panicking?

“Why are they still trying to destabilize other opposition parties? They should be preparing for Tinubu’s win, given their overwhelming governance.

Advertisement

“But they are unsettled because they know in a free and fair election, there is no way they can win. Nigerians are tired of them,” he said.