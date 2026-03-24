2027: APC Drops Power Minister Adelabu From Oyo Governorship Race

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The ambition of the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, to contest the Oyo State governorship election in 2027 has reportedly suffered a setback.

Power brokers in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are reported to be backing a serving senator, Sharafadeen Alli for the contest.

Credible media reports indicate that influential stakeholders within the party have settled for Alli, citing concerns over Adelabu’s perceived controversies and electability.

Findings revealed that key decision makers in Southwest politics within the APC considered the minister a divisive figure, a factor believed to have weighed against his candidacy.

The decision was reportedly reached during a stakeholders’ meeting with President Bola Tinubu at his private residence in Lagos on Monday.

Sources also pointed to Adelabu’s perceived poor performance as Minister of Power as another factor that may have diminished his chances.

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The minister declared his intention to contest the Oyo State governorship shortly after his appointment in 2023.

By 2025, he had commenced consultations across the state’s local government areas in pursuit of the ambition.

At various engagements, Adelabu openly canvassed support, repeatedly affirming his desire to lead the state, insisting that it was his turn to occupy the governorship seat.

In contrast, Alli is said to enjoy the confidence of party leaders due to his low profile style and reputation for working quietly behind the scenes.

The 63-year-old lawmaker, a trained lawyer, currently chairs the Senate Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions.

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He previously served as Secretary to the Oyo State Government and as Chief of Staff to the governor.

The Lagos meeting was attended by prominent APC figures, including Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, as well as Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun.

Other stakeholders from Oyo, Ogun and Lagos statee – three of the Southwest states scheduled to hold governorship elections in 2027, were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat is being considered for the governorship ticket in Lagos, while Senator Olamilekan Adeola is said to be the preferred choice for the Ogun State ticket.

The APC leadership has consistently indicated a preference for adopting consensus arrangements in selecting candidates for elective positions ahead of the 2027 polls.