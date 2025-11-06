2027: Benue Govt Demolishes Tinubu Support Group Office

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Benue office of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu Support Group 2027 and other structures were on Thursday demolished by officials of the state Urban Development Board.

Dr Aker Kpev, Director General of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu Support Group 2027, told newsmen on Thursday in Makurdi that officials of the Benue State Urban Development Board carried out the exercise.

Kpev said the incident is already reported to the relevant authorities, adding that a proper investigation would be conducted into the matter to ascertain the real reason behind it.

He explained that the office was inaugurated on 31st October, adding that they did not receive any notices from the board before the demolition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the demolition affected the perimeter fence and gate of the building.

However, the Benue Government said the ongoing demolition exercise along the Wurukum–Yaikyor–Apir–Ikpayongo axis of Makurdi was for the dualisation of Makurdi/Enugu Road.

Mr Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, in a statement, said the demolitions are supervised by government officials.

Kula said the exercise was not limited to Makurdi, adding that dualisation extends from Makurdi to the Benue–Enugu boundary, while the Enugu State Government would continue from its boundary to the termination point of the project.

The CPS said the government, through the relevant agencies, conducted a thorough assessment on all affected structures affected by the dualisation project.

He explained that owners of legitimate buildings with proper approvals have been duly compensated in accordance with laid-down procedures.

“However, those whose properties lacked approval or were illegally erected on government right of way were duly notified and directed to vacate, as such structures contravene town planning regulations and pose a danger to the integrity of the road expansion work.

“It is therefore mischievous and deceitful for anyone whose property has been marked for lawful demolition to attempt to politicise the process by repainting, mounting billboards or posting the image or name of any leader on such structures in an attempt to stir sentiment or blackmail the government.

“We therefore urge the public to disregard the false narratives being circulated by merchants of deceit and divisive politics.

“The ongoing demolitions are not acts of victimisation but necessary steps toward modernisation and the infrastructural renewal of our dear state.

“Development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of distortion and political mischief. We appeal to well-meaning citizens to see the bigger picture: that this project, once completed, will bring immense benefit to the people of Benue and Nigeria at large,” he said.