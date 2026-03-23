2027: Calls Mount For Wike To Drive Tinubu’s Re-election Bid

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Fresh political realignments may be underway ahead of the 2027 general elections, as a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Princewill Dike, has openly canvassed support for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to take charge of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign.

Dike’s position, expressed in Port Harcourt on Monday, underscores growing speculation about the strategic direction of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), and hints at a broader effort to consolidate political influence across party lines ahead of 2027.

The Port Harcourt-based lawyer described Wike as the “most qualified” politician to serve as Director-General of the PCC, citing his track record as a former Rivers State governor and his perceived ability to deliver electoral victories even in politically hostile environments.

According to Dike, Wike’s strength lies in his expansive grassroots network, financial capacity, and relentless campaign style—qualities he believes could prove decisive in securing Tinubu a second term.

“He has a humongous political network across the federation and understands how to mobilize resources without burdening the President,” Dike said, adding that Wike’s hands-on approach to politics sets him apart from other potential contenders.

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The endorsement is significant, not just for its content but for its implications.

Wike, a prominent figure within the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before his current role in the APC-led federal government, has remained a controversial yet influential player in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Dike pointed to Wike’s past electoral feats, including his dominance in Rivers politics and his role in shaping outcomes in previous elections, as evidence of what he described as a “Midas touch” in political strategy.

He also referenced Wike’s influence in the Federal Capital Territory council elections, claiming the minister demonstrated cross-party political leverage—an attribute increasingly seen as valuable in Nigeria’s fluid political environment.

Political observers say the call reflects a deeper trend within the APC: the willingness to embrace strong political operators regardless of their original party affiliations, especially as the race for 2027 begins to quietly gather momentum.

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While the presidency has yet to respond to the recommendation, Dike insisted that appointing Wike as PCC Director-General would make the contest significantly tougher for opposition candidates.

“It is my fervent prayer that President Tinubu will cherry-pick Wike for this role,” he said.

As Nigeria inches closer to another election cycle, such endorsements highlight the behind-the-scenes maneuvering already shaping the battlefield—where loyalty, influence, and electoral pedigree may ultimately determine the direction of the 2027 contest.