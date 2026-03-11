2027: City Boy Movement Pledges Grassroots Mobilisation For Tinubu, Mbah In Enugu

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The City Boy Movement, Tuesday, charged its members across the 260 political wards in Enugu State to launch massive grass-roots mobilisation ahead of 2027 general elections.

The charge was given by the South-East Director of the movement, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, after the inauguration of the state and local government executives of the movement in Enugu State.

The director, popularly known as Obi Cubana, told the executive members to work extra hard using every instrument available to them to mobilise every vote for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and Gov Peter Mbah.

Describing their tasks as sacrifice and daunting, he urged the members “to roll up your sleeves and get to work”.

According to him, “The executive members should get ready to coordinate various empowerments and outreaches for women, youths, People With Disabilities (PWD) and others. We must get working on the door-to-door mobilisation for re-election of President Bola Tinubu and Gov Peter Mbah by spreading the message of their laudable works and achievements.”

The Director of City Boy Movement in Enugu State, Dr Emeka Mamah, commended the national executive of the movement for finding them worthy to serve, and assured the movement of their preparedness to garner massive votes for President Tinubu and Gov Mbah re-election ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Quoting him, “The task to ensure re-election of our performing President Bola Tinubu and our amiable Gov Peter Mbah remains a task that must be done and done successfully well. We are ready to kick start all City Boy Movement programmes and outreaches from today.

“Our people, especially our rural people, must know about the laudable and people-oriented programmes and policies of the present Federal and Enugu State Governments.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the inauguration attracted over 2,000 members of the movement from the 260 political wards in the 17 council areas of Enugu State.